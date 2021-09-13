Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.61.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.98. 674,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.97. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.