Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,775,438. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

