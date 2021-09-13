Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $213.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $244.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $188.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

