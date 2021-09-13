Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NYSE:VRT opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

