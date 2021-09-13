Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.25

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 4853683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 107,542 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,196,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 807,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 982,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $21,405,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

