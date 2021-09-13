Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

