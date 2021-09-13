Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

DWAS opened at $86.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $96.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

