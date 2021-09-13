Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $420.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.48 and a 200 day moving average of $336.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

