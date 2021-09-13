Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $2,304.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,204.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,285.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 229.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

