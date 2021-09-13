Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 34.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Shares of DE stock opened at $363.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.11. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $210.18 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

