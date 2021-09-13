Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS opened at $53.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.