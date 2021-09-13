Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.
VMBS opened at $53.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
