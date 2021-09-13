ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of VIACA opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

