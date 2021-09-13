ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of VIACA opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.46.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.