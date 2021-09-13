Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 24.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

