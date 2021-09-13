Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hawaiian by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $993.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

