Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 62.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,446,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,074.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

