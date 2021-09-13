Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Heska by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Heska by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Heska by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heska by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $268.34 on Monday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,412.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

