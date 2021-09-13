Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

