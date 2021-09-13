Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $993.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

