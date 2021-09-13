Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,465 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Shares of UPST opened at $270.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $294.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

