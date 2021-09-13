Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,946 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 504,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

