Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,635 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Yext worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Yext by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,174.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $127,364.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,737 shares of company stock worth $1,121,150. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

YEXT opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

