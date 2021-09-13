Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,635 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Yext worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $186,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT opened at $12.73 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,737 shares of company stock worth $1,121,150. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

