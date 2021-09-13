Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 469 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of National Western Life Group worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NWLI stock opened at $202.75 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $737.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.14.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

