Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tilray by 155.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 83.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 286,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 130,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.41 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

