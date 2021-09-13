Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of VCISY opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

