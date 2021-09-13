Vine Energy Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy’s (NYSE:VEI) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. Vine Energy had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $301,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vine Energy stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vine Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

