Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.52. The company had a trading volume of 287,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

