W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $14,552.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00150181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042947 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.