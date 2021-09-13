W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

WRB stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

