Wagerr (WGR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,025.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $12,025.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.22 or 0.00674593 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,319,057 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.