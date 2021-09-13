Waldencast Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WALDU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 13th

Waldencast Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WALDU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Waldencast Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

WALDU stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. Waldencast Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALDU. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $24,950,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,001,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.