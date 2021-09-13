Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $146.50 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,801,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,116,875 shares of company stock worth $3,252,419,710. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

