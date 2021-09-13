Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 6%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s share price dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 10,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 778,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

