Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,317 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

