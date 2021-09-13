Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,633 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 673.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.04 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

