Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,318 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,318 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Exelon by 20.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Exelon by 149.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Exelon stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

