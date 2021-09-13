Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Immuneering (IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ: IMRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2021 – Immuneering is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Immuneering is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Immuneering is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Immuneering is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMRX opened at $20.75 on Monday. Immuneering Corp has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Get Immuneering Corp alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.