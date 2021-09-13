WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$11.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.56.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$7.98 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$6.10 and a 52-week high of C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.