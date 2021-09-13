Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $31.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE DAN opened at $21.40 on Friday. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

