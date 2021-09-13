WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

NYSE WCC opened at $112.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.