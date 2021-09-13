WHALE Price Tops $14.40 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $90.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $14.40 or 0.00032019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

