Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.77 on Monday, hitting $253.43. The stock had a trading volume of 216,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. The stock has a market cap of $248.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.