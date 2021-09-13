WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOW. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
NYSE WOW traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
