WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOW. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

