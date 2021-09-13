Wing Finance Price Reaches $21.55 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00123446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00175936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,856.74 or 1.00274211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.70 or 0.07186243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00903542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002967 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.