Wings (WINGS) Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $22,443.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00151944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00737130 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.