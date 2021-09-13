Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Winnebago Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

