WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 13,179 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Photronics by 127.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 19.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,621. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

