WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.
ACHC opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.
ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
