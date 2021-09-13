WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

