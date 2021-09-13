WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Globe Life by 8.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 12.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

