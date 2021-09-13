WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

